Border restrictions get tighter for Canadians returning home after vacation

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Gail and Gerry Tiedemann of Kenmore live only 20 miles from their cottage at Pleasant Beach, Ontario, but are not allowed to go there even if they quarantine.

“You can’t even get there to sell it if you wanted to,” said Gail, who noted that a neighbor alerted them of water damage there last spring. “We don’t know the extent of the water damage. Are the floors..Is the structure damaged? We don’t know because we can’t get there to check on it.”

This week, the Canadian government added an extra step for Canadian residents returning home from travel. They now need to test within 72 hours of arrival, and then test again at the airport or land border they arrive at, and still quarantine for 14 days.

To assist with this, there will now be on-site testing at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge starting on February 22, and at the Peace Bridge and Rainbow Bridge beginning on March 4.

“This is unfortunately going in the other direction, noted Congressman Chris Collins, or Orchard Park, who noted that, even if there was unanimous support in Congress to change border restrictions, it’s really more of a Canadian government decision.

“President Biden, one of his first Executive Orders was engaging with Canada within two weeks to come to some bilateral agreement,” said Jacobs. “Clearly this is a unilateral act by the Canadian government, so we’re not there yet.”