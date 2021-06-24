Borderland Festival announces 2021 lineup

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Borderland Festival in East Aurora is returning to Knox Farm State Park for two days, September 18 and 19, after being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020.

Organizers announced the lineup on Thursday morning, which will host more than 20 bands on three stages.

Some of the acts featured this year include:

Jason Isbell and the 400 Units

The Revivalists

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

The Infamous Stringdusters

Moon Taxi

Hiss Golden Messenger

Cam

Molly Tuttle

John “Papa” Gros

Two-day general admission tickets are on sale now for $149. Organizers tell News 4 there are also two-day and three-day VIP tickets available.

The three-day VIP ticket includes a Friday night reception at the Knox Mansion, featuring live music from Borderland artists, a culinary experience, and a cash bar.

Kids 10 and under are free, and organizers say they will continue to follow all state and county COVID updates.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. each day.

For tickets, click here, and for more information on the Borderland Festival, click here.