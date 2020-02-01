Live Now
Botched Erie County tax bills — officials vow to fix the error

Taxpayers in Erie County are set to get back a total of $4.4 million after the county made a mistake on the tax bills.

Deputy Erie County Executive Maria Whyte says they charged homeowners too much in a first round of bills that were mailed out. She says taxpayers will eventually get a refund for those bills around April.

The county was able to catch the mistake — before issuing a second set of bills.

Officials say, it’s happened as a result of human error, although it’s not clear who exactly is responsible.

“We do not discuss personnel matters publicly, but I can say that there will be corrective discipline taking place.”))

