Boulevard Mall sold to Douglas Development

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Boulevard Mall has been sold to Douglas Development.

The property went up for auction this past spring.

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says originally, the purchase of the building was going to be a joint venture between Douglas and Sinatra & Company Real Estate.

Sinatra previously bought the building for $24 million. It’s not clear how much Douglas got it for.

They provided a statement regarding their decision not to proceed, saying:

Sinatra & Company Real Estate, along with its partners, ultimately decided not to move forward with the acquisition of Boulevard Mall. We therefore transferred our interests to Douglas Development. The terms of the transfer cannot be disclosed. Doug is a man we think highly of, and we wish him tremendous success on the project. Our community is blessed by his keen interest and active involvement here in Western New York.”

It’s also not known what the company plans to do with the property, but Kulpa previously told News 4 that Amherst was changing its zoning plans, which would let retail spaces in the town be mixed-use.