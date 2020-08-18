Bowling alley in Lockport welcomes bowlers back after 5 months of being closed

LOCKPORT N.Y. (WIVB) – After more than five months of being shut down, bowling alleys in Western New York are back up and running.

“Within the first hour we had 14 out of our 18 lanes available being used so it was just a great day,” Allie Brandt Lanes owner Brian Borowski said.

The bowling alley in Lockport opened it’s doors on Monday. Borowski says having bowlers back at his business took a lot longer than he thought it would, but he’s glad they can bowl again.

“It feels great you know after 5 months and one day of having very little business its just great,” he said. “People have been itching and they’ve been calling everyday wanting to know when they can come in and finally we were able to get good guidance.”

Borowski says it did take some effort for them to get that green light.

“Our New York State association just made a big full force effort to bring bowling back,” he said. “By writing legislators, writing the governor and sending in bowling pins. We did so much to try to bring bowling back.”

There are a few changes to the set up, including how food and drinks will be brought to people, and when they’re done bowling they have to leave the bowling balls on the racks for employees to sanitize for the next person. There will also be fewer lanes open to keep people spaced out and face masks must be worn while bowling.

“I think it’s good, it’s manageable to do,” said bowler Nicole Chapman. “It’s a little hard with the mask, it gets hots after a while but usually it’s every other lane anyways because it’s not that busy when we come during the day. I think it’s a good idea for it. I’m glad they were able to do it to reopen.”

Bowlers can make reservations over the phone or online.



Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.