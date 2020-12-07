Bowling alleys in the orange zone say despite remaining open indoor dining restrictions are affecting business

ERIE COUNTY N.Y. (WIVB) – Bowling alleys throughout Erie County say despite remaining open when in an orange cluster zone, it’s still a struggle to stay in business. People can still bowl in an orange zone, but they can’t eat or drink while bowling. Owners of several bowling alleys say it’s hurting their business.”

DONNA PERNA, GENERAL MANAGER AT TRANSIT LANES “This is a social event for them and so part of the bowling experience is to get with your friends and bowl and have some cocktails and some food,” said Transit Lanes general manager Donna Perna.”That of course looks very very different right now.”

Indoor dining is restricted for places in an orange cluster zone, and it includes bowling alleys.

MARY CHASE, GENERAL MANAGER AT TONAWANDA BOWLING CENTER “The general idea is to come in bowl a couple games and have a pizza and get your soda and make an afternoon of it. Now, it’s just the bowling,” said Mary Chase, who’s the general manager at Tonawanda Bowling Center.

“Food and beverage accounts for two thirds possibly even more of our total business so taking that away is crushing us,” said Mike Mallwitz who runs Mallwitz’s Island Lanes in Grand Island.

Mallwitz added that he’s frustrated bowlers who want to eat and drink can just go to the next county.

“Niagara County is allowed to have indoor dining so it’s just a five minute drive over the bridge away from us,” he said.

After being closed for most of the year, bowling alleys say it’ll be difficult for some to stay open after the pandemic.

“We’re about 76 percent down from last year’s numbers and the rent is still the same, bills are still the same,” Chase said.