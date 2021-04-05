Bowling alleys in WNY can open past 11 pm

WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) – Gyms, Movie theaters and bowling alleys can now serve customers after 11 p.m. The state is lifting the curfew for these businesses starting Monday.

However, some business owners are having mixed feelings about the change.

“We’re very excited that it’s lifted, however, it doesn’t really help us, as much as one would think,” said Transit Lanes general manager Donna Perna.

She says her bowling alley is still missing out on business because the state is keeping the curfew for bars and restaurants still in effect.

“For us to use bowling, and still stay open after 11, it’s our moonlight cosmic bowling, but people still want to eat and drink” Perna said. “Especially who are coming to bowl at 11 o’clock. They want to enjoy some pizza, some wings, some beverage.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to review the curfew for bars and restaurants this month.

“Lifting that restriction will be huge for us, and that’s what we’re really looking forward to right now,” Perna said.