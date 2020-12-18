Boxes of Love campaign to hold distribution events this weekend

(WIVB) – Rev. Eric Johns from the Buffalo Dream Center and volunteers from the Boxes of Love campaign will distribute toys, food, and clothing to families in need on Saturday.

Boxes of Love will host one of its largest distribution sites at the Buffalo Dream Center of Lafayette Avenue.

Toys will be distributed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a large food distribution will start at 3 p.m.

The campaign’s goal is giving food 3,000 families and toys to thousands of children this holiday season.

Click here for more information.