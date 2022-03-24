BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s new police commissioner spoke with the community on Thursday in a town hall event. Joseph Gramaglia addressed concerns from violence and mental health to littering and quality of life.

In his opening comment, Commissioner Gramaglia said Buffalo has a violence problem, and one way to address that concern is connecting with residents head-on to address their concerns.

Several concerns like violence, ghost guns, mental health, littering and police training took center stage at Frederick Law Olmsted School. He also outlined his priorities, which include cracking down on the rise of violent crime.

“We have a crime violence problem, a gun violence problem. We are working very hard to focus on reducing that,” Commissioner Gramaglia added.

Residents from across the city brought their questions forward.

“My biggest concern would be can we adequately fund the training the police is requiring,” Ashley Brunner, a former member of the police advisory committee, said.

Other concerns centered around how police handled “peaceful” protests, including an incident with a man who was shoved during a demonstration.

“The police department is not para-military, but the perception is that you are,” Joan Simpson continued.

Several residents also asked questions about mental and behavioral health calls following an officer involved shooting on Hertel Ave. last week.

“I’ve come tonight to ask if there is an alternative to shooting people with mental health problems,” Howard Henry said.

In response to questions about neighborhoods seeing a spike in crime, the Commissioner said the city is being divided into smaller sub-sections in order to address this problem. Also, 100 tasers were put into use and officers are being trained on them now.

During this meeting, city lawmakers addressed the changes in the police advisory board, which was recently disbanded. The Common Council voted to create a new Community Police Advisory Committee. Members of the council said they are actively recruiting people to participate and they have extended the application deadline. To apply, visit their website.

“Because we thought that was appropriate to make sure that anyone that’s very interested being a part of this can be a part of it and that advisory board is very critical to police reform,” University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said.

The meeting centered on a commitment to working together with the community, council and police. They hope to have more meetings like this across the city to address residents’ concerns. Even if someone’s question was not answered Thursday night, they could submit it via paper and the Commissioner promised he would respond.

“I’m not going to have all of the answers, but we are certainly going to listen to the concerns. Councilmember Wyatt asked at my confirmation hearing if I would be open to a town hall and to me, that is an easy one. That’s part of the job,” Commissioner Gramaglia added.