BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have confirmed a fatal accident took place Wednesday on McKinley Parkway in South Buffalo.

As a result, no vehicular traffic is allowed on McKinley Parkway between Olcott Avenue and Tifft Street at this time. Motorists are implored to use alternate routes.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.