BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a crash that involved a Buffalo PD cruiser.

Buffalo Police say an officer was responding to a shots fired call with lights and sirens when the patrol vehicle and another vehicle collided.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. at the corner of Niagara Street and Virginia.

Officials say the officer suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the male driver of the other vehicle.