BPD: Pop-up shop with marijuana distribution could have played a role in the shooting of four adults over the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a clothing pop-up where marijuana was being distributed on Jefferson Avenue over the weekend.

Police say the activity at the shop could have led to the shooting of four people at the event. The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Three women and one man were sent to Erie County Medical Center for gun-related injuries and at last check, they were in stable condition.

“It appears that some of the marijuana might have been gifted as part of the purchase of clothing and there may have been some for sale as well,” said Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

In March, adult use of cannabis was legalized in New York. The state says you can only purchase from state licensed dispensaries.

More information from NYS on Adult use of Cannabis

Penal Law Fact Sheet on Adult use of Cannabis from NYS

“We have seen in various parts of the state, where some people are selling other items at a price and then gifting marijuana as a part of that, to try to get around the gray area of the law,” said Gramaglia.

Many local residents and business owners say shootings are unusual for Jefferson Avenue.

“This is a good neighborhood. It’s been that way for a long time,” said Leroy Love, owner of Mr. Love & Sons Barber Shop. “There’s very respectable business people, and I’m one of them. I’ve been here for about 25-30 years and we really haven’t had any incidents around here.”

“It’s people. It’s people and their actions, and what they refuse to believe in and what they refuse to respect,” said Charles Everhart of Buffalo. “No respect for each other, leads to craziness like that.”

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Buffalo Police Tip Line (716) 847-2255.