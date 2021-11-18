BPS reveal COVID-19 cases and quarantine figures; encouraging parents to vaccinate their kids to help turn the trend around

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public School District is reporting more than 800 positive cases of COVID-19 in students and staff since the start of the school year, and of that amount, 400 happened in the past two weeks.

Additionally, there have been more than 1,400 students placed on quarantine since the start of the school year because of contact with a positive case.

“I don’t want to have to close schools, but we have to make an effort on getting vaccinated and getting our children vaccinated,” said district superintendent Kriner Cash, during a school board meeting this week.

“Our preference is to always have in-person learning,” said Louis Petrucci. “However, we have to balance that against the well-being of our students, faculty staff and parents.”

Vaccination could be key to reversing the trend.

“This is important, this is what we need to do to keep people safe, and to keep our kids in school, in person,” said Larry Scott, school board member-at-large.

Earlier in the school year, the district had an issue with the return of students’ laptops to update the devices. Petrucci says that the problem has been fixed and if the district moves to full or partial remote, they’re more than prepared to go virtual.

He also says the board is willing to discuss the topic of Test To Stay with the county to help reduce the number of contact quarantines.