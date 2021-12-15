BPS School Board tables resolution on pay increases for district administrators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For nearly two hours during their Wednesday night meeting, Buffalo School Board members went back and forth on a resolution introduced by Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

The proposal would give the district’s top administrators pay increases ranging from 6% to 40% – increases Cash acknowledged were high, but said are fair compared to similar sized districts across the state. Cash also said each of the raises slated for the 30 employees would remain the increased rate for the next four years.

“You can’t do any work – board members – you can’t do any work yourself. You ask me to do it and [the cabinet] is the team that executes it,” Cash said as tensions ran high among himself and fellow members.

Board members and parents spoke out against the resolution, arguing the money should be used toward education.

“We could use that money for the white boards that don’t work in any of the buildings, or how about getting kids to school on time or after school programs?” said one parent.

But others argued these raises are well-deserved. The district had to restructure after former Chief of Staff Darren Brown-Hall left for a Superintendent job with the Williamsville Central School District.

“We have cabinet staff right now that are in positions – I guess you could say active positions – doing responsibilities that, technically, they’re not compensated for,” said board member Larry Scott.

Board members will discuss the resolution during a work session on January 5. There won’t be a vote on that date, members must schedule a vote during another board meeting.