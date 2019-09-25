Bradenton woman says she killed disabled grandson, fearing no one would care for him after she died: police

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department said a woman purposely overdosed and killed her grandson because she believed she was dying soon and no one would be there to care for him when she was gone.

Officers responded to Riverfront Drive near Jamestown Circle for a report of a deceased individual around noon Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found that a disabled 30-year-old man had died.

The man’s grandmother Lillian Parks told officers she purposely overdosed her grandson with intention of ending his life. She told officers she believed she was dying soon and would not be there to care for him when she was gone.

The police department said the man was discovered by his sister, who then called the police.

Lillian Park was taken to a medical center for treatment and evaluation.

The police department is investigating the incident and charges are pending.

