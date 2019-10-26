Brady on future: My situation hasn’t changed

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots on Friday wrapped up an eventful week with their final practice before they host the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Tom Brady was seen working closely with newly acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who will likely be thrust into a major role in the offense with Josh Gordon being placed on injured reserve.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Brady said it’s been a good week and he’s had fun getting to know Sanu.

“I’ve watched him for a long time and always impressed by his abilities, his attitude,” he said. “It’s just been great to have him out there so hopefully, we’ll get him up-to-speed as fast as possible.”

Brady also touched upon what he thinks makes Sanu a great player and why he’ll fit in with the team.

“I think it’s his willingness to embrace this opportunity,” he said. “He brings a lot of juice, so it’s good to have. It’s good to see someone that’s competitive.”

“If you watch him play, he plays with an attitude,” Brady continued. “He’s got a little chip on his shoulder, too, so I think we can relate to each other. And he can relate to a guy like Julian [Edelman], because he was often overlooked in his career, and I think he plays that way.”

With Brady being in the final year of his contract and his home reportedly being up for sale, he of course was asked about his future with the Patriots. He told reporters “it’s just hype.”

“My contract situation hasn’t changed in many months, so I don’t know why it gets brought up now,” he said. “I’m just focused on what I’m always focused on which is this week, trying to be a great quarterback for this team.”