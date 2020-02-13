Brand new walking trail in Town of Tonawanda at risk of damage due to invasive species

Invasive plants are threatening to destroy the new Rails to Trails trailway in the Town of Tonawanda.

The recreational trail that extends several miles from the Town of Tonawanda to the City of Tonawanda is only a few years old and already invasive plants have been breaking through the pavement.



“We started to notice that some of the new path had some breakage and it wasn’t something that occurs that quickly, like with frost and thaw and those types of things,” said Bill Conrad Chairman of Youth Parks Recreation Town of Tonawanda. “And what we started to notice, is it was actually a plant species that was causing the disruption in the new path.”



The plant species he’s referring to is Japanese Knotweed. It’s not just the Japanese knotweed that’s a source of concern in the Town of Tonawanda.



“This is glossy buck thorn, so all of these shrubs in here are probably invasive, it’s a little hard to tell in the winter,” said Emily Thiel WNY PRISM. “As they get leaves and they start to leaf out in the spring, we’ll be able to tell a little bit more.”



The town hopes to gather a large group of volunteers who are willing to help learn about invasive plants and help clear them way in the springtime.

To volunteer click here.

