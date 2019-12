EAST AURORA, N.Y.(WIVB)–Families with children who are fighting serious illnesses enjoyed a special Christmas party in East Aurora Sunday.



The Brave Little Fighters held the event. The local non-profit takes kids with serious illnesses to do fun activities across Western New York.

The Outings offer carefree opportunities for the children and their families year-round to ease uncertainty along their medical journey. All outings are completely free of charge.