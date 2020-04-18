BreadHive Bakery announces temporary closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – BreadHive Bakery on Connecticut will temporarily close down next week amid uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bakery has been baking wholesale-only for about a month, the bakery said in a Saturday Facebook post.

“While in some aspects it’s been fine (we’re bringing in money, our baked goods are making people happy, work is helping keep our minds off of everything) in others it’s still been overwhelming (we’re personally feeling financially, physically & mentally stressed; we went into this without a long term plan),” the post reads. “While this wasn’t an easy call, and after a thoughtful discussion with lots of passion on both sides, we decided to pause production in order to regroup and come back stronger with an actual plan.”

For the next week, you’ll be able to find BreadHive items at Lexington Co-Op, Guercio’s, Farmers & Artisans, or get it delivered by Fresh Fix.

You can also find their merchandise and bread shares here.

