Break Out
Scathing report released on 1-year anniversary of NY prison break
Police search for owner of stolen backpack found on David Sweat
New superintendent named for Clinton County Correctional Facility; Honor block eliminated
Clinton County District Attorney details case building against David Sweat
Life in Dannemora returning to normal despite ongoing investigation
More Break Out Headlines
David Sweat’s condition improving in Albany hospital
Mother of captured inmate David Sweat says she’s relieved
Escaped killer shot 3 times in the head
Cabin break-in leads to death of Richard Matt
Dead prison escapee Richard Matt had WNY ties
Focus of search for escaped inmates shifts north
Prison guard: ‘Did not know’ he made inmates’ escape easier
Police: All available manpower deployed in search for two escaped killers
Life returning to normal in Allegany County after hunt for escaped convicts
Manhunt for prison escapees moves to northern NY
Don't Miss
Battle For Bentley
Staggering honors continue for David Bellavia
Bellavia’s grandfather, a WWII vet, beams with pride as he’s honored with Medal of Honor
Over more than three decades, WNY woman has made a difference in thousands of children’s lives
Kwik-Fill owner accuses Amherst of trying to ‘steal’ property
Three Buffalo families’ lives changed differently by same burst of gunfire
Wine woes: Sabres fan files lawsuit over wine pours at KeyBank Center