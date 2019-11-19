Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese recalled due to ‘foreign materials’

(WIAT) — The Food and Drug Administration has shared a voluntary recall from Kraft Heinz Food Company. Their brand, Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese has recalled over 9,500 cases because the product may contain pieces of red plastic and metal that may have been introduced during production.

Breakstone states that “consumption of the hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth and throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed.”

In the report, the company discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese. There have been six consumer complaints but no reports of illness or injury related to the issue at present.

How to identify the recalled item:

Product Size Name of Product Packaging Description Case Unit/Best When Used By Code Date Individual Package Best When Used By Code Date Individual Package UPC 16 oz Breakstone’s 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese Plastic Cup, Plastic Lid, Shrink Band Dec102019

10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158 0 21000 30053 2 24 oz Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese Plastic Cup, Plastic Lid, Shrink Band Dec102019 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158 0 21000 12285 1 24 oz Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese Plastic Cup, Plastic Lid, Shrink Band Dec102019 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158 0 21000 12284 4

There are no other sizes, varieties or code dates (besides what has been listed) in this recall.

Next Steps:

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

This product was sent to retailers and distributors in the U.S and exported to Latin America and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.