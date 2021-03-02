Brickyard Brewing Company, Resurgence Brewing create beer that “Smells Like Buffalo”

(WIVB) – Two Western New York breweries have collaborated to put out a beer that smells like the Queen City- the smell of Cheerios being made at the General Mills plant, that is.

Brickyard Brewing Company and Resurgence Brewing Company teamed up to create the “Smells Like Buffalo” pilsner, which will be released in cans at both locations this Saturday.

THIS SATURDAY!



Our awesome collab with our good friends @ResurgenceBrew is going to be LIT. Brewed with toasty malts, then dosed with honey, vanilla and almonds. A pilsner you can crush, but reminiscent of the OFW! #Buffalove



Cans available at both brewery locations! pic.twitter.com/7dyWCeVTMV — Brickyard Brewing (@BrickyardBrewCo) March 1, 2021

The beer is described as being “brewed with toasty malts, then dosed with honey, vanilla and almonds”.

“A pilsner you can crush, but reminiscent of the OFW!” a tweet from Brickyard Brewing reads.