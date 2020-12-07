Brickyard Pub & BBQ in Lewiston prepares to safely serve Bills

LEWISTON N.Y. (WIVB) – Options are limited for Buffalo Bills fans for which bars and restaurants they can eat at while watching the game, at least in Erie County. Niagara County currently still offers indoor dining.

“It’s going to be interesting to see if people are going to want to come out to watch the game. Hopefully they’ll be out to support for the first half of the game,” said Ken Bryan, who co-owns Brickyard Pub & B.B.Q.

Bryan says the better the Bills play the more likely fans will head out to his restaurant. The restaurant is located in Lewiston, which at the moment isn’t in a cluster zone so it can still offer indoor dining. Bryan says he’s noticed more people heading to Niagara County as a result.

“Business in the last two weeks has been pretty good,” he said. “Yes, there’s definitely been an increase of people coming from Erie County to the Niagara County areas for dining, looking to get out.”

With more customers, Byran says the restaurant is staying on top of the safety requirements.

“Look around you can see we’ve taken every measure possible to make it comfortable and safe hopefully it continues that way,” he said.

Byran says he feels very fortunate they’re still allowed to have indoor dining, but that they are prepared in case that changes

“Numbers in Niagara County are high so we’re getting prepared top hopefully go at least to curbside and make it work as best from there,” he said.