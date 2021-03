Carrollton, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bridge painting work is scheduled to start on the I-86 bridge over the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County within the Seneca Nation of Indians Allegany Territory next week.

Lane closures are scheduled to occur as a result starting March 22.

The work will start daily at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and it’s expected to last three weeks.