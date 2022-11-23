BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you saw a bright fireball streak across the sky around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, you weren’t seeing things — it was a meteor hurtling towards Earth.

The meteor crashed into Earth just west of western New York around the Lake Ontario shore near Grimsby, Ontario. It was estimated to be one meter in diameter and likely broke up before impact.

“When a piece of space dust or a rock hurtles towards the Earth’s atmosphere it is called a meteoroid,” News 4 meteorologist Todd Santos said. “Once it enters the Earth’s atmosphere it is called a meteor and these are what most of us refer to as ‘shooting stars’ or ‘fireballs.’ When you see one, they can be very bright and will be moving extremely fast. If a piece of the meteor survives the heat of a fall through the atmosphere and hits the ground, that is when it is called a meteorite.”