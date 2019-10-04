Breaking News
Reward for information on killing of mother in Town of Tonawanda increases to $25,000

Brighton bank robbery suspect wearing ‘Michael Jackson hat’ caught

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Brighton Police Department Photo)

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Brighton bank robbery suspect wearing a “Michael Jackson hat” was caught in Liverpool, New York.

The man, seen in security footage, has been identified as Michael Tyo — a parolee from the Syracuse area. He was wanted for a robbery at the Citizens Bank on South Clinton Avenue.

During the robbery, police say Tyo threw zip-lock bags with Star Wars characters on them at the teller.

Police were able to lift his fingerprints from the bags and track down where he bought them.

He’s being held at the Onondaga County Jail and Brighton Police say they will file charges against him.

Full criminal complaint

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss