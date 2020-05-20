Brighton Driving Range in Town of Tonawanda officially opens with coronavirus related restrictions

The Brighton Driving Range officially reopened for business Wednesday afternoon with a few coronavirus-related accommodations.

“The big thing here, is that this is a recreational activity, we used to have benches here, people would watch and congregate and hang out, as friends do, we removed those,” said Bill Conrad, Town of Tonawanda councilman. “It’s for golfers only. If you’re coming up with your son and you’re working on his swing, that’s one thing, but if you’re just here to hang out, that’s another story. You’re going to be asked to leave.”

The new changes at the driving range include:

Closed bathrooms

No benches

Every other spot on the driving rage is allowed to be occupied.

Masks are required at the kiosk

Range balls will now be bleached, in addition to their normal washing.

Hours: Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m



As far as the batting cages and other aspects of the town’s recreational facilities, Conrad says funding is a major concern.

“The Town of Tonawanda, because of loss of mortgage tax, sales tax, and fees, is facing a $5 million deficit and that’s going to be a strain on us,” said Conrad. “We don’t have any of our part time workers right now, this is all being manned by our full time maintenance staff.”