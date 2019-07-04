Bring back WIVB News 4 Buffalo and WNLO CW23 on DIRECTV

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of our viewers can’t see News 4 right now, because late Wednesday evening, DIRECTV abruptly removed News 4 Buffalo and WNLO CW23 from its lineup.

Our viewers across Western New York are among people in 97 markets across the United States who are impacted.

When direct broadcast satellite service provider DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse on July 3, it unilaterally dropped the network and local community programming for more than 120 stations.

The action follows DIRECTV ’s refusal to accept an offer of an unconditional extension of the existing distribution agreement to August 2 to allow the stations’ owner, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. (“Nexstar”) and DIRECTV/AT&T to reach a new agreement allowing the direct broadcast satellite service provider (as well as AT&T’s U-verse systems and its’ subscription streaming television service, DIRECTV NOW) the right to continue to air the highly-rated programming.

You can help get us back on the air so you can continue to watch your local news, weather, sports, and other favorite shows. We encourage viewers to call DIRECTV and let them know how you feel.

You can call 1-855-937-9466 to tell DIRECTV to return WIVB and restore News 4 Buffalo newscasts, as well as this weekend’s PGA Golf tournament, shows like The Price is Right and Big Brother, and upcoming seasons of NCIS, Young Sheldon, and the NFL on CBS.

Fans of CW23 shows like Riverdale, Supergirl, All American can call 1-855-937-9637 before upcoming season premieres of Batwoman and Nancy Drew.