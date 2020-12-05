Bristol Mountain: ‘Focus is going to be keeping everyone outside’

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — As soon as they can make enough snow, one of the biggest ski lodges in the area will open their slopes. Bristol Mountain is keeping the focus to just skiing and snowboarding – no gatherings, no congregating.

New York State released specific guidelines for ski lodges back in October. They must operate at 50% capacity, reduce capacity on mountain by 25% on peak days, masks at all times except when skiing, and ski lessons limited to no more than 10 people.

Vice President of Bristol Steven Fuller says knowing how social of an activity skiing can be, there will be efforts to encourage people to go home when they’re done skiing instead of linger and gather.

“Skiing and snowboarding are very social things you do with friends and family, and you can do those things, but the focus is going to be keeping everyone outside,” he said.

Fuller says the lodge area is usually where people gather socially after skiing. While the area is open and even expanded outside, he’ll be advising people only use the area if they absolutely must.

“When you need to come in, if you need, to it’s a real periodic short break, it’s going inside to use the restroom quick, or grabbing something grab-and-go for a food option,” he said.

If people do go inside the lodge, it follows the same guidelines restaurants have – no more than four people at a table, masks on except when eating socially distanced and alcohol must be served with a meal.

Another change: expect a limit on ticket sales for some popular days in the season. Fuller says this is how they adhere to the state’s guideline to reduce the mountain capacity by 25% on peak days.

“To make sure we don’t go over 75% or a number we’re not comfortable with here at the mountain.”

Fuller says while these guidelines feel different, he’s confident for a good season and is lucky to provide a space for families to come out and just be outside and in the open.

“The safest thing we can do with our family is to be outside. Try a unique experience, be outdoors, be with family, but at the same time be socially distant.”

The ski lodge is also limiting the amount of people that can go on the lifts, limiting people in ski lessons and following guidance from the state in terms of competitions with local school districts.