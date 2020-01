A pop legend is back one more time!

Fans of Britney Spears will have the chance to get into the zone with the new Britney Spears pop-up experience in LA.

The 30,000 square-foot facility is dedicated to all things Britney.

The exhibit spans across 10 rooms and allows fans to relive the pop star’s most memorable music videos including “Baby One More Time” and “Oops I Did It Again.”

It opens tomorrow.