Broadway Market bringing back the Easter vendors and year-long vendors gear up for Easter season

The Broadway Market is welcoming back Easter vendors this year after missing out on the Easter season last year because of the pandemic.

“The butter lamb, ham, sausage, baked goods, your Easter eggs, wooden eggs. Our Traditions is coming back this year, which makes the Ukrainian eggs. So, those are really the Easter favorites that people come in for,” said Kathleen Peterson General Manager Broadway Market.

The year-long vendors will also be there. Vendors like Babcia’s Pierogi started preparing for the Lent and the Easter Seasons weeks ago. They’ve been busy making pierogie — thousands of them!

“Each production period we normally make about 8 thousand pierogies. We have 23 flavors so it does take a while,” said Linda Lund co-owner.

She says, they started making them back in January and by the time Easter comes, they’ll have about 200 thousand.

In addition to the pierogies, they’re cooking up some Polish tacos. It’s a dish they started last year at a local farmer’s market.

“It’s grilled smoked polish sausage, some bacon and a little bit of caramelized onions. It has our sweet sour cabbage with bacon, sauerkraut,” said Lund.

The Polish Taco isn’t the only new thing at the market. The market is adding several new vendors promoting a multicultural evolution for the market.

“We have several new vendors that have opened. Apa’s Kitchen which is open every day a bangldeshi restaurant. We have Buffalo Halal Sweets and Roti house which is a bakery opening in about a month,” said Peterson.

Easter Season Info

Vendors March 6th and March 13th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 20 through April 3rd, the Easter Vendors are there every day.

March 21th 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Palm Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open to 7 pm for Holy Week

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.

https://babciaspierogi.com/ https://broadwaymarket.org/