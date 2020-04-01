Broadway Market merchants worried they won’t survive the coronavirus and the lack of Easter shopping

Usually, the folks over at We R Nuts New York are preparing for the Easter rush, by hiring more people — instead this year, they’re laying off folks.

“Unfortunately, we had to lay off the full-timer that I had, and this time of year, I usually have eight people behind this counter,” said Pearl Omphalius, We are Nuts New York.

With the onset of the Covid-19 the city cancelled it’s seasonal Easter Time activities and vendors, leaving year-round vendors at the Broadway Market worried about a loss in business.

“The crowds are already just unbelievably slow, like, usually you have lines all the way around three or four deep and now we’re lucky if we get two customers at one time at the counter,” said Rita Milligan bakery clerk. “So it’s definitely different. I’ve been here for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Some vendors hope they’ll be able to make up the difference later in the year.

“I’m praying that our farmers markets don’t get canceled, but I think that they won’t because they’re farmers markets so that will at least bring us back some money, if we survive this, if we’re able to surprise this,” said Omphalius.

There’s a silver lining.

“The good news is I’m breathing, literally. The good news is I’m not exposed to this like those wonderful doctors and nurses are,” said Omphalius.

Just because the seasonal Easter vendors and events will not be at the market, doesn’t mean the many of the Easter time favorites wont be there as well.

“You can walk in today and get everything you need for Easter, your meats, your produce, your buttered lamb, your pussy willows, all of that great stuff,” said market manager Kathleen Peterson.