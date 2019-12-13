Brother of Clarksville teen charged with murdering their parents speaks out for first time

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jesse Larson tells News 4, growing up his family was a normal, happy one. He got along with his father William Sr., his stepmom Lisa and his younger, half brother William Jr.

That’s why he says he can’t even begin to process what happened last month, when his parents were found stabbed and shot to death.

#EXCLUSIVE: “We were a normal family.” I spoke with the brother of William Larson Jr, the Clarksville teen charged with the deaths of his parents. That story tonight on @news4buffalo. pic.twitter.com/HiNn4mfMpU — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) December 13, 2019

His brother, William Jr., has since been charged with murder and manslaughter in their deaths.

According to state police, when he was arrested, Larson Jr. denied shooting his mother, claiming his father killed her then threw a knife at Larson Jr., who shot at his father in the family’s driveway.

William Larson Jr.

In that same interview with troopers, Larson Jr. claimed his father was abusive and on meth. But Jesse Larson tells us he knows his father and doesn’t believe he would be capable of such a thing.

“My dad was a good guy with a really big heart, and same with my stepmom Lisa. She had the biggest heart, she was the hardest worker. We were a normal family pretty much,” Jesse said.

He hasn’t spoken with William Jr. since their parents’ bodies were found, but he plans to visit him soon.

Jesse says growing up, his brother was quiet but they both got along.

Larson Jr. is scheduled to be back in court next week.