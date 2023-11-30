BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Thursday that the date that a snow plan will be provided to the Buffalo Common Council will move up to April 1 next year.

The date this year, November 1, was heavily scrutinized by the Common Council as well as some city officials, who said that date did not give them enough time to debate the snow plan and when it was approved, get needed equipment and train employees if there was anything new.

“The snow plan that was filed this year is the most comprehensive snow plan since they have been required in the city of Buffalo,” Brown said. “The Council President (Darius Pridgen) and I both agreed that this plan will need minor tweaks, so I don’t see a problem in filing the plan by April 1.”

Last week, Pridgen said he was “disappointed” after newly appointed emergency services manager Thomas Luby said he did not feel anything needed to be changed to the current plan.

Brown defended Luby, saying that he is an expert in responding to severe weather.

“Mr. Luby was hired for his expertise, he reviewed the plan, he said there was nothing that he would change,” Brown said. “I think the council needs to respect his expertise.”

Luby was not working for the city yet when the plan was filed. Before coming to Buffalo, he spent decades in several positions in New York City and New Jersey with the Port Authority and the New York Fire Department.

“I was very pleased to hear someone with the expertise that Mr. Luby has… to come in, review the plan, said he would not change anything at this time, it was very good to hear,” Brown said.

In addition, Brown reiterated that he is “seriously looking” at running for Congress to replace Brian Higgins in the state’s 26th district. Higgins is planning on stepping down in February to take the job as president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

“I have received tremendous encouragement from people in the community,” Brown said. “Our country is at a crossroads and we need leaders who will lead with a positive message.”

State Senator Tim Kennedy has already declared that he will run for the seat. Brown said that him and Kennedy have spoken about the seat.

“I have tremendous respect for Senator Kennedy. I would never do anything to indicate that in any way I was against Senator Kennedy,” Brown said. “I think he is a great, hard-working public servant who has been very effective in his roles of leadership for our community.”

You can watch the full “Ask The Mayor” segment from Thursday with News 4’s Jacquie Walker in the video player above.