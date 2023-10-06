SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At the end of September, Bruce Springsteen announced he was postponing all remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band until 2024 out of an abundance of caution for his peptic ulcer disease.

Now, Springsteen has officially announced on X, formally known as Twitter, that he’s rescheduled the postponed 2023 U.S. tour dates.

This decision comes after he announced in early September that he would be postponing all of his September concerts, starting with his show scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

The following list includes the rescheduled 2024 U.S. tour date with its 2023 original date:

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)

@ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023) March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

@ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023) April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

@ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023) April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

@ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023) April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

@ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023) Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)

@ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023) Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

@ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023) Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

According to Springsteen’s team, ticketholders who cannot attend the concert on the new date, but purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies, will have 30 days to request a refund.

All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for all the newly announced dates.

“Information about each individual show, including details regarding refunds, is available through the official ticketing company for the specific date. Rescheduled dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s shows in Canada will be announced next week, all taking place in 2024 at their originally scheduled venues,” stated the tweet.