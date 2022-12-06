LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Blues icon Buddy Guy is scheduled to play in Western New York one last time, as part of his Damn Right Farewell Tour, which stops at Artpark on June 10.

Guy, an eight-time GRAMMY winner and 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will take the Artpark Mainstage, with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Now 86, he has announced this will be his final tour.

Robert Randolph Band will open for Guy at the show.

Tickets for the concert will cost between $39.50 and $79.50 and will go on sale Friday at this link. Tickets can also be purchased by phone between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling (716) 754-4375 or in person at the Artpark box office during select hours.

Guy is the fifth concert of the 2023 season to be announced by Artpark, following announcements of The Avett Brothers, Parker McCollum, and Beatles tribute band RAIN on the season’s Mainstage lineup, and Mt. Joy playing the Amphitheater.

