CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo Niagara International Airport had been closed since Friday due to the blizzard, it reopened on Wednesday, but only a handful of flights went in and out.

The airport was originally slated to reopen on Tuesday, but officials on Monday pushed the reopening date back a day. This was because Transit Police and airport fire crews were on the frontlines of storm response, helping with search and rescue efforts on the roads.

Over half of the flights in and out of the airport were canceled on Wednesday and several flights for Thursday morning have already been canceled. The NFTA says that the delays are caused by a nationwide backlog. That includes Southwest Airlines, which has seen heat in the past several days as over 60% of the airline’s flights nationwide were canceled on Tuesday.

However, airport officials say that they don’t control the airlines. Travelers say that ticket prices have also been skyrocketing. Some of them have been stuck at the airport since last Thursday.

“If you think about it, people have families, people have kids, and they’re just trying to get back or try to get where they’re going. And if you have four people in a family, people can’t, I can’t afford. It’s outrageous, they got to do something about that,” said traveler Alex Elliott, who has been attempting to fly home to Denver.

The airport says it hopes to get back to normal operations by the end of the week. Meanwhile, they encourage travelers going in and out of Buffalo to check with their airline to make sure that their flight is still flying and is on time.