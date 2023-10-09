BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo and Amherst are taking precautions to protect the local Jewish community following attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that have killed more than 1,000 people and plunged Israel into war.

Both municipalities will increase police patrol around synagogues, they said in a joint statement, adding that neither police department has received a credible threat. An all-faith vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Monday evening at the Jewish Community Center in Getzville.

“With a large Jewish population in both communities, Buffalo police working with Amherst

police have increased patrols near synagogues and other areas following the heinous attacks this past weekend,” Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said. “I stand with [Amherst] Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa in denouncing these senseless killings and pray for peace in Israel, our nation and around the world.“

Both police departments will share joint intelligence, they said, and pledged to work closely with the Western New York Jewish Federation’s Director of Community Security.

“Together with Buffalo, we are committed to doing what we can to prevent local issues from arising and to keep our Jewish communities safe,” Kulpa said. “While there are no credible threats to Amherst at this time, the Amherst Police Department will deploy additional resources, including houses of worship, to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to make sure everyone feels safe. We extend our sincerest condolences for all the lives lost in these attacks.”

Any suspicious activity should be reported to 911.

Additionally, Buffalo City Hall and Amherst Town Hall will be illuminated in blue and white as a show of solidarity with Israel.