Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens’ “Great Plant Sale” goes online, with curbside pickup

(WIVB) – The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will hold their annual “Great Plant Sale” online for the first time ever.

The sale is on now here. All plants and supplies can be picked up curbside, and customers can choose a specific day and time to pick up their plants at the Botanical Gardens.

The sale includes many unusual plants, including Japanese maples, Ginkgo trees, and native and drought-tolerant rarities.

The Bulb Sale has been incorporated to the Great Plant sale this year. Tulip bulbs will be available for $12 for a bag of 30 bulbs.