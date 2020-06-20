Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens looking for your photos for a video in advance of their Phase 4 reopening

(WIVB) – The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is gearing up for an anticipated reopening in Western New York’s Phase 4.

The organization is putting together a fun video to send out before the doors reopen- and they’re looking for participants!

If you want the chance to be featured in the video, take a selfie or have someone take a photo of you with a fun sign that says either:

o I <3 the Botanical Gardens

o I Miss the Botanical Gardens!

o Excited to be #BackUnderTheDome

Take the photo horizontally, use a brightly colored paper for the sign and a dark, thicker marker, and smile!

You can take the photo outside in your own garden or in your “home office”. Email photos to srospierski@buffalogardens.com.

The deadline to send photos is Friday (June 26).

Keep an eye out on the Botanical Gardens’ social media pages to see when your photo is featured!