Buffalo and Erie County Botantical Gardens reopening to the public on July 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–On July 15, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will reopen to the public, officials announced on Tuesday.

Members will get early access to the gardens on July 8.

“The loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 situation is devastating and with 94% of our budget coming from membership, admission, and fundraising efforts, the community’s support of the Botanical Gardens is important now more than ever,” President and CEO David Swarts said.

Officials say touchable surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized several times per day including, before open to the public, mid-day, and at the close of business.

Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers are now installed throughout the gardens, and signage will be placed throughout to remind visitors to wash their hands often, use the sanitizer dispensers, avoid touching surfaces and plants, wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing.

The Botanical Gardens says its reopening plan is organized into three phases:

Phase One Initial, many restrictions

Phase Two Modified, some restrictions lifted

Phase Three “New Normal” operations



Officials tell us Phase One will run for four weeks. Week one will take place on July 8-12 and will welcome the members to visit with reserved, timed e-tickets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

Early access will be given to high-risk members from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Week two will welcome the public back with pre-purchased, timed e-tickets and will follow the same schedule as week one.

For weeks three and four, the hours of operation will remain the same but timed admission tickets are available at the door if capacity has not been reached at the time of purchase.

Visitors and staff must follow the Botanical Gardens’ Safety Etiquette Guidelines:

Visitors must wear face coverings at all times when inside all Botanical Gardens’ buildings and when safe social distancing cannot be maintained outside

Children two and under are not required to wear a face covering

Visitors are required to wash their hands and utilize hand sanitizing stations

Maintaining six-foot social distancing from others is also required and visitors are asked to follow one directional path through the Botanical Gardens and limit touch of all surfaces and plants

Individuals not following these guidelines will be asked to leave the Botanical Gardens.

For further details on precautions that the Botanical Gardens are taking, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.