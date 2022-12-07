BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is honoring the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Veterans and community members are invited to attend a special remembrance ceremony at the Naval Park. The American Legion Donovan Post will join the ceremony with a rifle team and Taps bugler.
