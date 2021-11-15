Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park raises $1 million to repair U.S.S. Sullivans

(WIVB) – The Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park has surpassed $1 million in donations to plug the holes in the hull of the U.S.S. Sullivans.

Half of the funds came in from 25 states and seven countries. The rest came from a federal grant program that matched the amount raised.

The ship is dedicated to the five Sullivan brothers who lost their lives in WWII.

“There’s a video of my great-grandmother that I love where she says ‘ my boys did not die in vain’ and I know my great-grandma is here today watching over us and she’s extremely proud of the Buffalonians, of all the people here who’ve made this happen,” said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, said.

Over the summer, crews worked to apply a special epoxy glue to the leak as a quick fix.

Repairs will resume in April.