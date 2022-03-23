BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park reopens this weekend.
The USS Little Rock, USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker will be open to visitors. The museum is also opening a brand new exhibit. It’s the first time in two years the ships & museum will be at full capacity.
A ribbon cutting will be held Saturday at 9:45 AM by USS The Sullivans. Opening day ceremonies will follow at 10 AM inside the Hangar Building.
