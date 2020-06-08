Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries are officially reopened to the public

The Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries officially reopened to the public Monday morning, after being open only online for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are so excited to be welcoming everyone back into the library here at the downtown central library and everyone of our buffalo branches will also be open at some point today,” said Mary Jean Jakubowski library director.

Library officials say there are a few coronavirus related changes that visitors have to adhere to.

“Every person, staff members, as well as every member of the public, ages 2 and over, must wear a mask when they come into our buildings,” said Jakubowski. “We’re also employing social distancing, we have markers throughout the buildings. We have removed 50 percent or more of our furniture, to help ensure that social distancing does go on. We have hand sanitizers and tissues readily availability.”

Hours of operation could vary depending on the branch your visit, also typical programming might not be available yet. Check with your branch at www.buffalolib.org