Buffalo Association of Black Journalists present scholarship to UB student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Association of Black Journalists celebrated the next generation of journalists Saturday.

The Carl R. Allen Memorial Scholarship was given to University at Buffalo student Gabriella Hall. The thousand-dollar award is given to African American students who are interested in perusing a career in journalism.



BABJ president Rod Wattson says it’s important to make sure that newsrooms are diverse, so that the stories we report on are balanced.



This was the third year this scholarship was handed out.

News 4’s Al Vaughters and producer Cameron Owens attendedSaturday’s event.