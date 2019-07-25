Buffalo Audubon Center holds annual Beaver Meadow’s Wild Summer event

NORTH JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Take a walk on the wild side at the Buffalo Audubon Center Saturday, August 3!

The center will hold its annual Beaver Meadow’s Wild Summer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can become one with nature playing through Beaver Meadow and paddling in the pond.

There’s a craft event where you can make a crown with wildflowers and grasses, or build a fairy house and an abode for a toad!

Children and adults can get up close and personal with underwater wildlife by participating in the turtle race.

You can create out of this world art at the observatory where The Buffalo Astronomical Association will be for solar viewing.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a change of clothes and get down and dirty in the mud play zone. Hoses will be available to clean up.

“We are excited to continue this annual summer event at Beaver Meadow. We are encouraging children and families to create their own adventure and enjoy a hands-on day in the woods!” said Melissa Fratello, Buffalo Audubon Society Executive Director.

Admission is $8 dollars per person. Ages two and under are free.

Beaver Meadow Audubon Center is located at 1610 Welch Road in North Java, NY. Visit BuffaloAudubon.org for more information.