BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo business is offering a Valentine’s Day bouquet for pickle lovers.

Buffalo Barrel + Brine (155 Chandler St Suite 3) is advertising a “pickle bouquet” for this Feb. 14 that includes a $5 gift card and two small bottles of sparkling wine.

The bouquets are $25. Quantities are very limited- visit their website here.