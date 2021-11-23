Buffalo Bills’ Emmanuel Sanders teams up with local non-profit to help kids get geared up for the holidays

(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and a local non-profit are getting kids geared up for the holidays.

On Tuesday night, they held a sports equipment drive at Victory Sports at the Eastern Hills Mall.

Organizers collected footballs, basketballs, soccer balls and volleyballs.

They will then give them out to a handful of organizations in the community.



“The last four years we’ve given away around 50,000 pieces of sports equipment, but mostly used because we collect sports equipment from the community,” Doug Rifenburg from Victory Sports said. “An event like this where we can partner with Emmanuel and bring in new pieces of equipment, that’s amazing because now we can give new equipment to teams and organizations.”

Sanders has been working to get kids sporting equipment since he played in Denver.

