Buffalo Bills fans and local businesses gear up for the playoffs

(WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills have one more game left in the regular season, but fans are already thinking ahead to the playoffs.

“I’m excited they’re in the playoffs, it’s going to be fun to watch them,” said Bills fan Joe Klink who was shopping at The Bills Store.

Local businesses selling Bills merchandise are also gearing up for the playoffs.

“When the Bills are winning, we have a great time with it,” said Jeffrey Morreale, who owns Buffalo Apparel Co. on Hertel avenue. “I’m super excited about the Bills win and we’ve been looking forward to their season all year.”

Morreale says his store is making sure fans have what they need to cheer on the team in the postseason.

“During this time of year things have slowed down a little bit because Christmas we were really busy so now things will pick up and with the Bills making it in the playoffs,” he said. “People will be looking for warm clothing for the games and things to celebrate at their get togethers.”

26 Shirts is also helping fans celebrate the team making it to the playoffs.

“We were really excited. We like to do things a little bit different. We were hoping we’d be able to launch this a little bit earlier than just last night but that’s just the way the schedule and fate put out with the Bills clinching the playoffs,” said 26 Shirts founder Del Reid.